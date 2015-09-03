Here’s The Easiest Way To Fit Marble Into Your Daily Style

The design fascination with marble has been well documented , and as we’re seeing with products such as AÃRK Collective’s Marble Nero watch , timepieces have proven an easy way into that trend .

There have been hyper modern watches which went all out with the marble look, but the Marble Nero takes more of a toned-down approach. Designed in conjunction with Australian industrial Design Duo Daniel Emma, it utilizes a thin layer of marble for the back splash, while electing for a more classic look in the form of a circular, stainless steel body. Sure, it’s not quite a statement piece, but the end result is something that can be worn as an everyday accessory while still looking like it was designed in 2015 and not ancient Greece.

Coming in at just under $200, it’s a watch that’s nicer than your average Timex, and won’t leave you feeling guilty when you get sick of the marble look and relegate it to your dresser drawer for future archeologists to puzzle over. The Marble Nero is available directly from AÃRK Collective.AC