How One Designer Took His First Product All The Way To Bed, Bath, & Beyond

As the former Executive Creative Director of CNN, Andy Bergmann has designed websites, data visualizations , and even one cult hit iPhone game . But he’d never created a physical product before the SpoonStar . It’s a teaspoon/tablespoon set molded into a single cross, intended to be a more elegant solution than jiggling for the right measuring spoon on a ring.

And even though it’s his first attempt at a product–one that was designed, prototyped, and manufactured after Bergmann’s kids go to bed–SpoonStar will go on shelves at 35 Bed, Bath, & Beyond stores in the next few weeks. If it sells, the

SpoonStar could reach 1,000 stores or more.

“I walked into the kitchen one day and thought, ’I wonder what I could create that would be a fun physical project?’ That’s probably the opposite of how people approach these things! This idea just popped in my head, and I started sketching it out,” Bergmann tells Co.Design. “Every day I have 5-6 ideas like this. I sketch them out, deal with my day, and leave them in a notebook. This one I came back to.”

The process that followed occurred over seven months, mostly between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Since he’s not a 3-D modeler by trade, Bergmann started his work in Illustrator, mocking the design the best he could in 2-D. He emailed the design to Bed, Bath, & Beyond. As he says, he had “no in” with the company, but the design was passed along to the right people and he received a positive response. Emboldened (but still entirely self-funded), he began cycling through free but frustrating 3-D modeling programs to sculpt the product, eventually landing on Rhino.

“While I was designing the 3-D model, I was using their beta,” Bergmann says. “And they were releasing new versions of the beta so I could do more and more.” From there he printed the device on his 3-D printer. “The actual shape of the spoon came out good enough that I could get a sense of it, but it was mangled at the bottom of the cups, which is a harder part for them to handle,” he says. The domed geometry of the spoons is a tough build for a low-end 3-D printer, as it requires each layer to tenuously stack out like a staircase built into the sky. Bergmann was vindicated by the low-fi print–it proved out his idea–but it wasn’t good enough to share with a retailer. A friend of his suggested that he send the files to the online service Sculpteo. For a negligible amount of money, they printed his design with a much higher end printer, capable of realizing it properly.

Then he ran to the craft store, picked up a bunch of spray paint, and did his best to spray the spoon to match his ideal Pantone color. “Once I sprayed them, they were pretty close to what the final spoon was going to look like. Obviously it wasn’t usable, because it had spraypaint on it, but you could see what it was going to be.”