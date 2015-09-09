Smilegate! Adobe Demos How To “Fix” Resting Bitch Face During iPad Pro Event

At today’s Apple Event, Apple brought a couple of conquered tech enemies on stage to pay tribute to the new iPad Pro, including Microsoft and Adobe. But it was Adobe who made the biggest splash on Twitter, cluelessly demonstrating how the new iPad Pro could be used to “fix” a female model’s lackluster smile. (Or, as the New York Times might put it , her “resting bitch face.”)

It was a particularly tone deaf, arguably sexist note, especially for an event in which Apple seemingly took pains to bring more women on stage. Twitter immediately reacted, pointing out the problematic nature of the demo:

Considering how vocal Apple has been about their need to improve diversity within their workforce, this seems like a particularly bone-headed move. Women being told they need to smile more to be pretty is a particularly sensitive subject, even without Apple and Adobe making a tool that “fixes” ladies’ smiles a focus point of their iPad Pro demo.JB