Peep These Side Chairs That Cleverly Transform Into A Bench

Thanks to the wonders of modular design, you can create furniture that morphs with your specific needs. (Case in point: this customizable cat tower .) For his graduate project, German designer Peter Otto Vosding applied the principals of modular design to a chair that riffs on the position one assumes while seated.

In German, “spielbein” refers to a classic stance where the weight rests on one leg and the the other is relaxed, which yields a dynamic effect. Art history nerds will probably recall a lecture about Contrapposto. (Michelangelo’s David statue stands this way.) Vosding dubbed his design Spielbein in honor of the pose. The wood chairs have one set of legs perpendicular to the ground and another that’s set at an angle. But here’s the real clever detail: when you place the individual chairs flush together, the legs interlock and they bench and offer more seating than when they’re flying solo.

While the design is handsome enough to have in your living room, they seem tailor made for spaces that reconfigure seating pretty frequently, like offices, assembly halls, or even parks (if they’re weatherproofed).DB