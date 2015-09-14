Alessi’s Modernist Cutlery Features Sporks, Shovels, and Balloon Spoons

In a world where most of our flatware is forgettable, Alessi teamed up with French designer Inga Sempé to release the Collo Alto cutlery set. As Design Milk points out , the entire line is based upon Sempé’s IS01 risotto serving spoon –a particularly iconic spoon as far as spoons go, made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Silver Spoon , one of the most famous cookbooks in history.

The rest of the Collo Alto line plays upon the IS01’s thin and light neck, and its love for the circle.

And that new line of new spoons is downright joyful. It’s like a balloon is floating by your plate, or an ice cream scoop has been placed by your side to tear into the mashed potatoes. They look weightless and decadent at the same time.

Along the same lines, a surprisingly classy serving spork (presumably a riff on salad tongs and meat forks) plays off the core spoon design. It’s so great that we wish it had replaced the line’s actual fork, which is relatively uninspired by comparison.

Finally, there’s this thing–what we can describe in no way other than a shovel–and it’s arranged on the table as if it’s a dessert spoon. We imagine buying a whole box of lucky charms and just excavating all those marshmallows straight into our mouth in one sitting. It’s a hilariously literal play on gluttony. Just make sure your guests are in good enough humor to appreciate the joke.

The smallest pieces start at about $12.MW