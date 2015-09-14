A Storage-Smart Wall Rack For Stowing Skateboards

If you abide by the philosophy of a place for everything and everything in its place when it comes to keeping your home tidy, then turn your eye to the Wall Ride by Italian designers Zanocchi & Starke.

While cyclists have plenty of wall-mounted bike racks to choose from, skateboarders have few design-centric options. Moreover, many of the (ie. not shaped like flames) are tailored specifically for boards and nothing else. Practicality is where the Wall Ride excels.

Made from powder-coated metal and available in four colors, the rack boasts hooks for jackets and headphones, a shelf for keys and wallets, and a cut-out that perfectly holds a skateboard and doubles as a bottle opener. It’s available from the European crowdfunding site Crowdyhouse for about $158.DB