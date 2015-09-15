Intel And Chromat Engineer A Breathable, Shape-Shifting Sports Bra

Becca McCharen, CEO of the fashion label Chromat , thinks the solution for uncomfortable, ill-fitting apparel lies in making your clothes respond to your body just as easily as a webpage adapts to a smartphone or desktop screen.

“I think in the future, everyone will have a body scan, buy the files online, and print out their garments and get something fully customizable to their form,” McCharen says of the far-off, souped-up future of fashion. “The other side of using technology to help with fit lies in sensing your mood and what your body is feeling to change.”

For New York Fashion Week, McCharen and Intel collaborated on two shape-shifting garments that use small electronic devices to show how wearable tech could upend the way we think about apparel and how our clothes represent who we are.

“Wearables will enrich people’s lives, and there needs to be a bunch of applications—it’s not just for techies,” Ayse Ildeniz, vice president of the new-devices group at Intel and one of Fast Company‘s Most Creative People in Business, says of the chip maker’s high-fashion ambitions.

Chromat debuted two pieces that utilize technical know-how in innovative ways: a functional sports bra that responds to changes in perspiration, respiration, and body temperature, and an expressive 3-D-printed carbon-fiber dress that morphs based on the wearer’s adrenaline levels.

Photo: Christelle De Castro

“I think of Chromat as structural experiments for the body, and I view the pieces I design as scaffolding for the body,” McCharen says. Exploring the formal possibilities of lingerie has long been a creative passion of McCharen’s since it’s worn so closely to the body—like Chromat’s Bionic LED Bra—but this also makes it well suited for technical experiments, like those she’s pursuing here.

“Lingerie is so close to the skin that it can capture the most information—it’s a data reading machine.” McCharen says. “We started talking about all the different ways it could be smart.”