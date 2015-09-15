Giant Crystals Explode With Moving Color In This Swarovski-Commissioned Installation

Visitors to London’s V&A Museum this week will be greeted with an enormous totem structure embedded with oversize crystals and exploding with prismatic colors. Created by Norwegian-born artist Kim Thomé and commissioned by Swarovski, the blinged-out installation is meant to resemble a crystal chandelier on 2C-B.

To create the effect, Thomé designed a roll of vividly printed mesh that runs in a continuous loop inside the two aluminum faces. As light shines through the graphic mesh and the crystals, the pattern and color are projected, distorted, and refracted. “I wanted people to experience it a bit like you would approach an optical illusion,” Thomé says in the video above. “When you see it, it looks a little bit digital because the crystals are kind of flickering on and off with different colors, but really the whole structure is purely analog.”

“Zotem” will be unveiled September 15 as a part of the London Design Festival and will be on view until October 31. For a sneak peek of the installation, check out the gallery above.

MM