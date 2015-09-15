The Man Behind Cronuts Just Sold Me On Kale Ice Cream

For the latest episode of Creative Director for a Day , I visited Dominique Ansel Kitchen –founded by the famous pastry chef who invented the Cronut , Cookie Shot , and Sundae in a Can–and challenged him to make kale taste good. And I don’t mean sautéed-with-some-garlic-and-olive-oil good. I mean I-can’t-stop-shoving-these-greens-into-my-mouth-while-watching-a-Ryan-Gosling-movie good.

And he succeeded–all while adding a few more flavors to the mix.

Watch the full video below, and if you’d like to make a kale ice cream (“sorbet,” if you must) for yourself, Ansel shared the recipe with us:

Kale Sorbet Makes 1 pint For the kale juice:

1/2 pound of kale, stemmed Process:

1. Juice the kale leaves in a juicer, and reserve the juice. For the ice cream:

1/3 cup kale juice

3 tbsp lime juice

3/4 cup water

2 tbsp vodka

1/2 cup sugar Process:

1. In a medium pot, bring water and sugar to a boil until the sugar is dissolved.

2. Pour in the kale and lime juices, and let simmer.

2. Cool the mixture in the refrigerator. Once cool, add in the vodka.

3. Pour the mixture into an ice cream machine and churn according to the manufacturer’s directions. Serve and enjoy right away. (Because the sorbet is made fresh and doesn’t contain any preservatives, it should be consumed the same day it’s made.)

