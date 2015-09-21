A Genius No-Handed Umbrella For Texting

Texting and navigating a smartphone one-handed is doable, but it’s definitely slower. This is no more apparent than during rainy weather when we’re tethered to our umbrellas in an attempt to stay dry. The Korean Telecom company designed a clever solution with a rather unfortunate name: Phone-Brella .

Users can grip the C-shaped handle like any other umbrella, or stick their arm through it. Thanks to a counterweight, the umbrella easily rests on one’s shoulder leaving their hands free. While this design doesn’t offer much protection under high winds, or fold down into a compact size, it solves a problem that most of the smartphone generation has suffered at one point or another. The Phone-brella was made as a limited-edition promotional gift, but I’d wager that it’d do quite well on the market and will perform light-years better than whatever clunker you pick up at the drugstore.DB