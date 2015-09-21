Take This Nomadic Office Anywhere

Picture working at the beach on a Monday, in the forest on a Tuesday, and in the desert on a Wednesday. Sounds like a (pipe) dream come true, right? While today’s mobile office normally just consists of a laptop and a Wi-Fi connection, the designers at Belgian firm Five AM want you hitching your whole cubicle to wheels.

Dojowheels is the studio’s vision of what a portable office could look like. The designers kitted out a trailer with a pegboard, a few task lights, and some organizational boxes. But best of all is a slick table that pops up from the floor when your using it, and seamlessly blends in with the floor when you’re not. When you’re ready for a catnap—you know, to improve cognitive function and creative thinking—wind that desk down, pull out a mat, and catch 40 winks.

This certainly edges out the corner office for workplace aspirations.

[via Design Milk]DB