Why iPads And Chromebooks Won’t Save the Classroom

Alex Klein is the co-founder and CEO of Kano, which creates computer and coding kits for all ages, all over the world. His reporting and writing has appeared in Newsweek, the New Republic, New York Magazine, the Nation, the Times of London, BuzzFeed, and other publications. Three years ago, in a cold North London classroom, I asked some skeptical 3rd-graders three questions:

“Who here has seen the inside of a computer?” No hands went up. “Who here can tell me how a computer works?” The room burst to life. “It thinks with electricity and sends waves to the Internet.” “It uses a SIM card to make pictures.” Excitement without understanding. “Who here thinks they could make a computer?” Silence again. Then came the prestige: “Well today, you’re going to build your own computer. You’ll fill its memory with new ideas. You’ll talk to the Internet with simple words. You’ll wire up a speaker. And you’ll do it all without me saying a word.” We gave each student a prototype Kano computer kit to build and code: a box of open-source bits, and a simple storybook. In an hour, they’d built the hardware, hacked the desktop, and programmed Minecraft instead of just playing it. With code, they created their own games, songs, and shortcuts. They built virtual castles in one-click, instead of placing one block at a time. Making was the game. Around the same time, a Los Angeles school district was asking its principals a different question: “If you could design the school of the future, what would it look like?” The answer from most: Shiny screens! eLearning! Kids flinging polymonials like Angry Birds across magic tablets! The district bought thousands of iPads from Apple for more than $100 million. The powerful, shiny, closed screens were used to deliver good content that would have cost a fraction of the price if printed black-and-white on A4 paper. What’s strange is that not a single child will ever see the inside of what their $100 million investment bought. (Now they’re trying to get a refund.) I think it’s time to change how we approach technology in the classroom. I think it’s time to change how we approach technology in the classroom. Computing is something you do, not just use, or buy. When we were kids, we learned biology by planting beans and hatching eggs. Today, we teach computing by handing out finished plants and full-grown chickens, then dare kids to work backwards to the ideas beneath.

After the iPads were returned, Los Angeles schools turned to Chromebooks, the more affordable browser-only laptops, which run on open-source. But since these awesome web machines are designed as a direct funnel into Google, they won’t let you install native software, nor teach you much about what’s under the hood. Hacking the Chromebook is tough. Alphabet will pay you up to $2.71828 million if you figure out how. Why, in the age of computational creativity, when every school district, mayor, and R&B frontman wants to get your kids coding—creating with technology, not just consuming it—do we keep putting iPads and Chromebooks in students’ hands? We still live in a world whose most popular operating system (Android) was written and shared freely by hobbyists and amateurs, in a solar system whose largest man-made satellite (the International Space Station) runs open-source code. Computing should be about creation, as well as vocation. Most agree that computing in class is a no-brainer. A window into the Internet is worth more than all the elementary school libraries in the world. But most kids have, or are soon to have, powerful networked devices in their pockets. So why double up when there are alternative ways to expand learning, outside of these closed devices, that can provide even more value, fuller preparation for the future? Computing should be about creation, as well as vocation, and to do so means intertwining open tools, tablets, and yes, even programming languages. Some context on how closed, became simple, then became the default: In the ’90s, we taught a generation how to use that decade’s versions of Word, Excel, and Powerpoint. Programming proper became the domain of “nerds,” “savants,” “geniuses.” Now we insist you learn Javascript, or get left behind, and we teach it with devices whose warranty breaks if you run a “Hello World” script. Today, we can do more. When USA Network hacker dramas are incorporating Raspberry Pi plot points, you know “making” is about to go mainstream. It’s time to drive that movement from the bottom-up, with classrooms that converge with makerspaces, and teachers that accept and enjoy that their students can and will surprise them with technology–not just with how well they use the pre-packaged features, but how quickly they break and remix them.

