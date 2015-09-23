The Luna, A Giant Moon For Your Living Room

Few things set a more romantic mood than moonlight. Luna is a lamp that attempts to recreate that mood by dropping a round, cratered sphere on your dining room table, bedroom nightstand, or living room floor. It’s silly, a little stupid, and totally magical.

Currently seeking funding on Indiegogo, the Luna is made of fiberglass and coated in latex, and contains a 110V LED lightbulb. While not topographically accurate–you can’t use this as a globe to find the South Pole-Aitken basin, or Mare Imbrium–it looks close enough.

According to its creators, the Luna was designed for city dwellers deprived of the moon thanks to crowded skylines and visual pollution. At its most massive, the 24-inch Luna is the equivalent of a lunar elephant in the room, but there’s a Luna for almost anyone, progressively scaling down to the size of a jawbreaker.

The biggest Luna is the best–a gigantic, light-giving planetoid that has seemingly fallen out of the sky to roll around your living room. But if you’d like to use Luna like a more conventional lamp, no worries: It can easily be hung overhead or placed on an end table.

You can preorder the Luna here, starting at just $75.

