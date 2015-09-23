Enjoy 366 Days Of Inspiration With The 2016 Typodarium Calendar

We’re not even into October yet, and competition is already fierce when it comes to recommending the best-designed calendar for 2016. Just a couple weeks ago, we were convinced that the CMYK Color Swatch Calendar had already won our 2016 calendar recommendation. Then the Typodarium 2016, and its 366 different typographic samples, came along.

Published in Germany by Verlag Hermann Schmidt Mainz, the Typodarium 2016 calendar bills itself as “a totally legal designer drug for people who have got the typography virus.” Inside, the tear-off wall calendar contains 366 typefaces–2016 is a leap year!–created by 223 designers from 32 different countries. (The full list of contributing typographers is here.) Each page features one font to relay the date, and backed with a little explainer about what the typeface is called, who made it, and in what circumstances it’s appropriate to use.

This isn’t Typodarium’s first crack at a calendar–the 2012 version of the calendar was quite nice–but now in its ninth year, the Typodarium remains one of the best ways to explore the weirder, wilder side of typefaces, throughout the year. You can preorder it here for about $40.

JB