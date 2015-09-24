If You CC This Robot, It Will Schedule Meetings For You

Cortana . Siri . Google Now . Facebook M . This quartet of artificial intelligence platforms, made by Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Facebook, respectively, can find you a place to eat dinner, look up the score of the football game, or even crack a decent joke.

But none promise the same specific functionality of Clara. Just CC Clara onto any email, and it’ll take over the conversation just like a real personal assistant would. It can juggle lunch meetings and your kids soccer practice, to go through the tedious “does 3pm on thursday work for you?” conversation to schedule an appointment.

Clara Labs

Of course, Clara isn’t real. It’s not on your payroll. It’s just a piece of artificial intelligence.

“We don’t like to look at Clara as much as an assistant as more of an employee or partner of yours,” explains Maran Nelson, founder of the Austin-based, Y-combinator born startup Clara Labs. “Clara should act as an extension of your own will with a strong understanding of the thing you trying to accomplish and the ability to act on your behalf.”

That intent and ability to act is the real differentiating sales pitch between Clara and the AIs developed by the big four companies in tech. Cortana will help you format an email. Clara will write it for you. Siri will take dictation and send a message on command. Clara can be delegated to finish a conversation and schedule an appointment.

Clara Labs

But if Clara’s promises of being an “extension of your own will” sound vague, that’s only because Nelson has big, yet-to-be-actualized plans for Clara, as a member of your team that’s graceful enough to talk to humans, yet code savvy enough to interface directly with software products. Right now, it’s learning the first part of that equation thanks to a lot of human help. Clara will read and parse your email threads, while micro-taskers on the backend check much of the work. Clara presents simple yes or no questions–like “can you confirm this email is asking for a coffee meeting”–before sending an invite to an important business contact. And with each fact check, the algorithm learns and gets smarter.

To ensure Clara’s competent enough to do the job, Nelson’s team has focused on one core specialty, to prove the concept and get users hooked.