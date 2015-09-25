The Ultimate Portable Woodburning Stove

Anevay , a camping product company based in England, started with a humanitarian mission: its woodburning stove was initially deployed to disaster zones. After word got out about how well the product performed, Anevay put the Frontier Stove on the consumer market. Now it’s re-engineered the design and launched a Kickstarter to get the Frontier Plus on the assembly line.

Now I like a camp fire as much as anyone, but open flames aren’t always allowed—or possible thanks to less-than-stellar weather. The Frontier Plus is safe to use inside tents to make ’em nice and toasty and offer a heat source for cooking. It comes with a flue kit to vent smoke. (For tents, you’ll need to cut a hole in the side or roof and use the flashing kit.) As an alternative, Anevay will be manufacturing insulated flue sections that you can pop through your tent’s zip flaps, but these will be sold separately.

Some of the improvements to this iteration—which are based on customer feedback—include a larger cooking surface, a bigger flue, and a window in the stove’s door so it’s easier to monitor the fire. Plus there’s an option to vent the stove on side walls, which is easier for installations in sheds and houses.

The body itself is about 18 inches long, 11 inches wide, and nine inches tall. With the flue, it reaches up to eight feet tall, depending on configuration. Everything collapses down and packs into the stove’s body. All in all, it weighs about 37 pounds—more than you’d like for backpacking but tolerable for just about everything else.

The Kickstarter price is $461 for the Frontier Plus. Back it here.DB