Inside James Irvine’s Beautiful And Rational World Of Design

Though he passed away in 2013, James Irvine’s legacy endures equally in the objects and memories he created. The charismatic designer collaborated with some of the greatest brands and worked alongside the most legendary practitioners. “I like to think of a product as the work of an unknown hero,” Irvine once said. Never beholden to a particular style, he masterminded everything from bottle openers to city busses, each with an acute level of functionality and humanity to them.

James Irvine, a book Phaidon published this year, reads like a nostalgic tribute to Irvine’s life and work. It features personal interviews with Irvine’s close friends, who also happen to be among the most renowned designers of today: Konstantin Grcic, Marc Newson, Jasper Morrison, Giulio Cappellini, and Naoto Fukasawa all share narratives about collaborating with him on projects, his life and work, and, more often than not, tales of stops into Milan’s famed designer hangout, Bar Basso.

Glassware for WMF by James Irvine, 2001-2006.

Born in London, Irvine studied at the Royal College of Art. After graduating he landed in Milan to work at Olivetti. The year was 1984, a pivotal moment in Italian design. Memphis was in full swing and Irvine worked closely with leading figures Ettore Sottsass, Michele de Lucchi, and George Sowden. Irvine’s early work—like a tap for the fixtures company Fantini and pepper mill for Alessi—bears the playful geometry and brash colors of the time.

Irvine was never beholden to a style and never designed to one. Instead, he found ways to express his wit and good nature through his design’s details and form.

“James…became very aware of the emotional value of objects—that an object is not just a practical thing, it is something you build a relationship with,” Konstantin Grcic says in an interview published in the book.

Lunar sleeper sofa for B&B Italia, 1998 Fabrizio Bergamo

The 1991 Piceno collection for the Italian manufacturer Cappellini—a longtime champion of emerging designers—brought a lot of attention to Irvine. Made from beechwood, the chair, tables, and coat rack are painted with vivid hues and have a sort of cartoonish curves to their structure. They appropriate traditional silhouettes, but you can see Irvine moving beyond Postmodernism.

“I got to know James through his designs,” Naoto Fukasawa says in the book. “[He] was able to design incredibly complex devices and perfectly produced objects. For me the Piceno chair is the piece that represents him best because it reflects his humanity: it’s as if it had introduced me to him before we actually met.”