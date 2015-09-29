Samsung’s New Open-Plan HQ Looks To Lighten San Jose

In front of 1,000 well-wishers, including its 700 employees clad in identical blue Samsung shirts, the Korean electronics goliath celebrated opening day in its $300 million, 1.1-million-square-foot semiconductor research and development center in San Jose, California. For north San Jose, a section of town cursed with lackluster industrial buildings and tile-and-carpet stores, this is a welcome sign of things to come. While cubelike, at the heart of the glass and white aluminum edifice is a central atrium leading the visitor from an urban jungle into a serene courtyard alive with plantings and small trees. From a bird’s-eye view, the site resembles a square donut with a rectangular center and rounded edges.

“We want people to be surprised,” says Ward. “Rather than being a sculptural building, this is meant to be bold, with pure geometry on the outside and powerful inside with gardens and flowing lines.” Ward added that Samsung’s CEO Dr. Oh-Hyun Kwon wanted a landmark that would be simple yet unique.

Dubbed Samsung Device Solutions America, the 10-story complex isn’t merely a replacement for the former site. The headquarters is a womb for innovation–insanely rapid innovation. Samsung’s sheer competitive nature was evident when it set the bar high and urged the city to approve permits in record time (two months compared to six to nine months). Constructed in two years under extremely demanding deadlines, the building is designed to redefine working styles to foster an explosion of creativity. “We shape buildings and buildings shape us,” says Scott Wyatt, NBBJ partner and chairman. “Samsung knows there is a lot of money to be had in big ideas.”

NBBJ, a global architectural leader in cutting-edge spaces, was charged with creating a setting that leads to open collaboration and serendipitous encounters to ignite innovation, especially among professionals from different disciplines. One R&D floor features a wide set of stairs that leads up to sales and marketing, so techies and sales folks can intersect naturally. The floor plan calls for clusters of eye-popping red, lime, and orange chairs and couches for informal conversation. Some levels feature small, triangular stages. Snack center kitchenettes with counters, barstools, and Samsung refrigerators and appliances highlight the casual but intentional ambiance.

The interior is that of a free-form bullpen. No art is present, but you’ll find plenty of Samsung flat-screen TVs throughout the building. Management sits among the populous in half-height white cubicles with white walls and ceilings. Everyone gets a super-cool white desk that can elevate at the touch of a button so workers can stand while working. Employees can see what their peers are doing and hear phone conversations. The kitchenette with all-you-can drink Starbucks coffee is steps away. With an infinite lineup of windows on both the left and right, the views of the mountains and city skyline can be mesmerizing. Can all of this be too distracting? (It certainly goes against recent trends that frown upon open offices.)