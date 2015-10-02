Skincare Brand Aesop Reveals Its 4 Secrets For Standout Retail Design

Each one of Aesop’s meticulously designed shops is purpose-built to stop you in your tracks, but how the Australian skincare brand accomplishes that is different every time. Hundreds of Paris Review quarterlies are suspended from the ceiling of its storefront in Chelsea ; shoppers traipse over emerald-green tile in the Covent Garden, London, location and the Saint-Honoré outpost in Paris boasts shelves that disappear into the jigsaw of wood planks cladding the walls.

While some companies—ahem, Amazon—have tried to do their best to ensure shoppers never have to set foot into a physical store, Aesop takes a different path, fully embracing retail design.

Masterminded by a roster of highly regarded architects–Snøhetta, Ilse Crawford, and Paulo Mendes da Rocha, to name a few–no two Aesop stores are the same. But they do all share a common design language. After numerous customers kept asking Aesop to publish a book chronicling the wildly creative shops and the details that compose each one, the brand decided to build a website instead called the Taxonomy of Design.

Want to know precisely what materials comprise your favorite shop? Or which design classics furnished the space? Head to the website. It’s a toolkit that’ll give readers a look into the design intent behind each space and how it was executed. (It’ll surely be helpful for people renovating their bathrooms.)

While the stores don’t hew to a singular design vision, they do share a similar philosophical approach. Co.Design spoke with Marsha Meredith, Aesop’s creative director, about how the brand forges drop-dead gorgeous retail spaces.

“The core thing that we try to do is create a little respite from the clutter of everyday live,” Meredith says. “The shops offer a moment of sanctuary and calm—you can appreciate the sense that good design offers.”

Respect what designers bring to the table

Aesop works organically when selecting designers and architects for a new location. “The conversation starts in a very gentle, fluid way,” Meredith says. “It’ll begin with a conversation, with a dinner, with a glass of wine—really trying to understand their personality.”