The Fluctuating Value Of Gold, Visualized By A Set Of Rings

The price of gold has fluctuated widely over the last five decades, due to various factors like fear of inflation, as well as everyday political and economic events. This frequent rise and plummet of the value of gold is often seen in the spikes and falls of line and bar graphs, but Austrian artist Klemens Schillinger has visualized it in a set of gold rings. In a piece produced for Vienna Design Week, Element 79, Schillinger charts out the price of gold every year going back to 1965, showing how much gold could be bought for the same amount of money over different years.