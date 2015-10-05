Infographic: The International Calorie Exchange

Quick, where does the food you eat come from? No fair answering “the supermarket.” Chances are, no matter who you are, you don’t really know. This colorful chart aims to set that right, showing where every region on Earth is getting its food, and to what other regions it’s sending its home-grown calories off to.

The chart was put together by the International Center for Tropical Agriculture, based upon huge survey they conducted trying to find more detail on import and export patterns for food across the world. The more lines leading away from a region, the more home-grown calories (in the form of fruits and produce) its exporting. The lines are coded by color, so you can tell what’s coming in and what’s going.

Click to enlarge The International Center for Tropical Agriculture

What’s interesting about this chart is that it shows that many countries actually run calorie deficits. For example, in the chart above, both South and Southeast Asia actually export more calories than they take in. That means that the world’s food supply is particularly vulnerable to environmental disasters or political conflicts throughout Asia. And that’s true, to a greater or lesser extent, no matter where in the world you are.

It’s a fascinating chart that shows, when it comes to food, that everything’s connected. No matter where you are, what’s happening elsewhere in the world has a direct impact on what you’re eating for dinner.

[via Gizmodo]JB