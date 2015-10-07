A UX Legend On The Much-Rumored Death Of The Design Firm

Alan Cooper is a pioneer in the software world: In the 1970’s, he created seminal business software for microcomputers. Then, in 1988, he invented Visual Basic, one of the world’s most influential programming languages. In 1992, he cofounded Cooper , an interaction-design consulting firm that invented design methods commonplace today, such as personas. Cooper is also the author of About Face: The Essentials of Interaction Design , now in it’s fourth edition

Today, there are dozens of examples of hugely successful, design-driven companies. The message is getting through: User experience design makes you more successful. And so it’s understandable that company men nudge each other and grunt, “We need some of that design stuff!” They hire independent firms. They gain value from a novel perspective. Then, after a while, these same business people ask themselves if they might not save money by bringing some designers in-house. Wouldn’t it be more efficient, they ask, if these designers worked for us instead of for some outside firm?

The answer, of course, is that it would be more efficient. But that simple answer hides the more significant question: Is more efficiency what you need? Is efficiency going to help you succeed? The companies buying design firms may ultimately find that they didn’t get the benefit they imagined. Bringing a troupe of independent practitioners in-house likely will not dull their practice, but it certainly ends their independence, and it is precisely that independence that allows us to work our magic.

Contrary to popular belief, I’ve found that clients typically don’t lack in invention. But they do lack perspective. Take one famous example: In 1973, working for Kodak, Steven Sasson invented the digital camera. Yet the photography giant refused to develop the product because it threatened their core business of making film. That was a reasonable assessment, but it was also one that placed Kodak’s own interests ahead of its users’, thus assuring its long-term demise.

Companies still need the help of an outsider to show them how their deep familiarity with the problem is confounding their ability to see it clearly. They often wrestle with such cognitive illusions as confirmation bias, where they only see evidence that confirms their thinking, or loss aversion, where people are more willing to take risks to prevent a loss than to take risks to obtain a gain.

That’s where designers come in. They occupy the (understandably unpopular) position of prioritizing the users’ needs and behaviors over the ingrained views and risk-averse assumptions of the enterprise. But that wasn’t always such an obvious idea. Twenty-five years ago, our firm and others were inventing the very idea of user experience in real time. We soon realized that to design mere screens, we had to understand users in a way that was also central to the entire corporation.

And yet corporate behemoths still confuse what designers make with what designers do. Twenty-five years ago, we realized that wireframes and prototypes were actually far down the line, in value. The hard problem wasn’t figuring out how screens should behave. The hard problem was figuring out what problem is worth solving—then making sure everyone is on the same page. Put another way, if you have hundreds or even thousands of employees, the only way to get them to work together coherently is a single, unifying vision. That’s exactly what interaction designers do. Today, user experience designers, gifted with an impartial perspective, can readily provide critical strategic insights in every stage of the product development process.