Webflow Builds Sites Without Code, Like Squarespace Crossed With Photoshop

Right now, the web is split between designers and developers. The designers mock up layouts in Photoshop. The developers turn that imagery into functional code via standards like CSS and Javascript. As a result, designers have three options: just use a turnkey platform like Squarespace (and sacrifice a unique design voice), learn to code themselves (which isn’t necessarily their specialty), or constantly pay for coding services (which ultimately makes web development slower and more expensive for the client).

But now Webflow–a three-year-old Y-Combinator-born web design platform with 45,000 regular users–is introducing an enticing fourth option. It’s what they’re calling a visual content management system (or visual CMS). And it basically allows you to create complicated, responsive websites without ever setting up a server, and that can be readily updated with new photos, text, and other media without a coder involved.

Webflow

“Designing and editing the content is done completely visually, without code,” explains Webflow cofounder Vlad Magdalin. “Designers absolutely have the skills to think about how content is structured and how it’s presented to users. All we’re doing is democratizing this process so it’s all done singlehandedly.”

How Webflow actually works, Magdalin admits as he demos the software for me via video chat, is tougher to explain. The core service looks a bit like Photoshop or Illustrator, but right in your web browser. A large toolbar allows you to drop in headers and photos, tweak white space, or even create bespoke animations on your site. Webflow’s Dynamic Data Manager update, which launches today, adds an underlying logic to everything you see.

The Data Manager enables a designer to build this underlying logic through categories. If designing a site for a startup, they might have a category for People so you can meet the team. Within People, each employee could have their own entry with a photo and a blurb. From the backend, these entries look like any CMS you know. They’re text fields with a photo. No big deal. But once created, they can more or less be drag-and-dropped to appear and be reconfigured anywhere on the site. And if you ever want to update someone’s title? You can do that right from the front end. So you’re literally looking at the website itself–not some entry in the CMS–as you tap someone’s title, and you delete the old title and type a new one. Not only does this new title appear right on the page, but anywhere else that particular person was featured across the site, their title will be updated, too. As confusing as this workflow may sound, that’s the power of having the database of your site cooked right into the design itself.

What this means in practice is that the stagnant small-business website of today can be a much more interactive, constantly updated thing. Instead of just embedding a PDF of a menu, or coding it out once in CSS, a restaurant could feasibly have every menu item live on the page as a dynamically arranged and updated entity–that, by the way, can be easily tweaked for desktops, tablets, and mobile, too.

Each dish would be likable for Facebook. The top-ordered items could be rearranged every week. Special pages could highlight gridded photos of vegetarian items, while other pages featured full-bleed hero shots of steaks. Many of these changes would even be simple enough for the restaurant’s owner to make the updates if they didn’t want to call their designer, but hopefully the changes are so simple to make that they’re a low cost for everyone involved.