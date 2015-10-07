4 Lessons On Great Logo Design From Siegel+Gale

What makes a logo successful? Ask a dozen different designers, and you’ll get a dozen different answers. But how do you quantify a logo’s excellence, or lack thereof? If you’re Siegel+Gale , you organize a study of 3,000 respondents in the U.S. and U.K. to try to put some actual stats on the problem.

We spoke with Siegel+Gale’s global director of research insights, Brian Rafferty, to find out what makes logos memorable, and why logo backlash is often not as big a deal as it first appears.

The best logos, says Rafferty, are the simplest ones. “Simplicity is what sticks in people’s minds now,” he says. Globally, participants in Siegel+Gale’s study said the most memorable logos belonged to Nike, Apple, McDonald’s, and Coca-Cola. All of these logos are fairly simple: either an unadorned geometric symbol, or a straightforward, font-based wordmark.

All of these are huge brands, but Rafferty says that even if participants didn’t recognize a brand, the simpler logos proved most memorable. Participants of the study were shown an assortment of about 100 logos, and asked if they recognized them. Then, at the end of the test, they were asked to identify the logos they had seen earlier from a pool of ones they hadn’t been shown. Across the board, the simplest logos always proved the most memorable.

While a designer might be inclined to make a logo more complicated to try to communicate as much about a brand as possible, Siegel+Gale found that consumers were 13% more interested in simple, memorable logos than they were by more complicated ones.

They were also 7% more likely to make consumers curious about the brand, and 6% more likely to suggest a company was unique compared to its competitors.

According to Siegel+Gale’s study, sans serif and font-based wordmarks were more likely to be deemed “trusted” and “reliable” by participants than other kinds of logos.