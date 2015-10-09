This Trippy Credenza Is An Optical Illusion For Your Living Room

Many shelves aren’t deep enough. These shelves are both deeper and shallower than they look, thanks to a clever optical illusion that gives each nook its own separate, misleading depth.

Rocky is a credenza by Lebanese designer Charles Kalpakian that from the side looks like any other shelving unit. From the front, though, it gets trippy. Each nook seemingly sinks in or springs out of the facade, creating a geometrical illusion that bends your mind the more you look at it.

Made out of 100% stainless steel, the Rocky comes in two finishes: the aluminum colored Jekyll, and the blue steel Hyde. It would be a hell of an accent piece for a modern designer home. Just don’t get drunk in front of it.

You can see more of Kalpakian’s designs here.JB