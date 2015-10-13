Watch: A Swirling Cosmos Made Of Liquid In This Mesmerizing Video

With modern visual effects software, it’s easy to replicate the wonders of the universe right on your desktop. The genius of filmmaker Joey Shanks’s work is that he creates visually stunning videos with only household items on hand. In this latest video for PBS Digital Studios, Creating the Cosmos, Shanks uses milk, food coloring, soap, and a thin slab of glass to create what he calls “small scale manifestations of the forces shaping our Universe.”
To capture the swirling liquid galaxies, Shanks used a Canon 5DS and then converted to 8K resolution, the highest-definition television resolution out there. The result is mesmerizing. See more of Shanks’s work here.