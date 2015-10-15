JetBlue Upgrades Its Flying Experience With Free Wi-Fi

While airlines continue to make a business of nickel and diming customers for just about everything from checked luggage to leg room (and you will be uncomfortable regardless), JetBlue has announced a move toward a more humane air travel experience: free high-speed Wi-Fi on all of its planes.

Some of the fleet is already outfitted with Fly-Fi, the carrier’s trademarked service, and the entire roll out should be completed by fall 2016. Ka-band satellite technology powers the service and JetBlue says speeds will reach 20 mbps per device. No guarantee on how consistent that is when all 150 or so passengers are watching Netflix and Amazon Prime, however, and most travelers who have attempted to use the Internet while aboard a plane will tell you it’s reliably spotty, but efforts to improve in-flight Wi-Fi have been underway for the past couple of years. (So maybe there’s hope yet!)

But here’s the rub: now, business travelers really won’t have an excuse not to work from the plane. Say bon voyage to that 36,000-foot cushion between yourself and all those unread emails.

[via Mashable]DB