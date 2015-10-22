Iris Van Herpen’s Latest: Weaving Robots And A Game Of Thrones Actress

Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen is known as much for her bold sense of theatrics on the runway as she is for her avant-garde, 3-D printed designs. This year’s Paris Fashion Week was no exception. To present her Quaquaversal ready-to-wear collection, van Herpen opened the show with Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie laying on a circular plinth as three robotic arms live-knitted an intricate metal mesh gown for her.

Covered in spiky, “grown” magnets, the robotic weavers employed a technique used previously in her Autumn 2013 collection, and looked a bit like cloaked mythical creatures.

The surreal spectacle is relatively tame in comparison to her fashion week shows of previous years–which have involved models that were shrink-wrapped and spewing electricity atop a Tesla coil–but was no less impressive.

“The live process blends different techniques–laser cutting, hand weaving and 3-D printing into one dress, which spreads from the centre, quaquaversal in its geometries,” van Herpen says in a statement.

The mastermind behind many of Bjork and Lady Gaga’s futuristic costumes, van Herpen has made a name for herself fusing high fashion with science and technology. For her haute couture collections, she’s constructed a tube dress that looks like it was frozen in ice and based an entire collection on photos of lice taken under a microscope. In recent years, she’s expanded to ready-to-wear collections as well.

“In couture, I really feel that I have to develop something fully new,” she tells The Cut in 2014. “Ready-to-wear is really a moment where I can give the new techniques and materials a longer story, that I can develop into something wearable and producible for factories.

In this collection, lace was the key ingredient. Her pieces were made from a fine organic lace from Calais, a graphic maze-like lace, an iridescent changeant silver lace, and leather lace embedded with Swarovski ceramic stones. Fantastical 3-D printed shoes created in collaboration with United Nude–a van Herpen trademark–also graced the stage, their heels based on the shape of tree roots.