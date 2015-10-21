This Table Lamp Riffs On The Classic Erector Set

In many of the products we purchase, there’s some level of compromise. For a fair price you might sacrifice good looks, or you might favor energy efficiency over functionality. More often or not, though, we shop for design objects based on how well they fit in with our homes.

Designer Giampaolo Allocco looked for a way to make a make a lamp that would last a long time and attract a wide range of buyers. His strategy? Offer a kit of parts that users could easily assemble into any number of configurations (and flex their creativity in the process).

The LED-illuminated Giàcolu lamp from Zava is essentially a kit of hinges, dowels, brackets, and a metal base (which doubles as a lectern stand) that both kids and adults can use to compose any shape they wish. So instead of going to the hardware store to hack that Ikea lamp, you can buy a kit and get it right the first time. And if you get bored with it in six months, simply break it down and start again.

“Above all, it is a game,” Allocco says. “You can build forms and objects that are always different.”

The light is distributed in the United States by Lights of Venice for $560 plus shipping.DB