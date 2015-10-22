For Breast Cancer Awareness, A Beautiful Short On The Power Of Scars

Creating an appealing ad campaign about a sensitive topic is never easy. This is perhaps most apparent during “Pinktober,” when the many efforts to raise awareness for breast cancer often risks overshadowing–or misrepresenting –the disease itself.

That’s why it’s especially refreshing to see this video by Miami-based design studio Totuma created to run this month on the Lifetime TV network throughout Latin America. Set to upbeat classical music, the video riffs on many visual metaphors for breasts–fruit, clocks, basically anything round and in pairs–and ends with a powerful message about beauty of scars in the aftermath of a mastectomy.

The balance between levity and impact was something Totuma closely considered while making the short. As the studio’s Creative Director Hubert Reinfeld told Stash Media, “We wanted to communicate a strong message but in a light way, be relevant in the huge amount of communication noise we live in,” while still being sensitive to those affected by breast cancer.

[via Colossal]MM