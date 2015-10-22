The Eora 3D Is The Missing Piece Of Your Star Trek Replicator

Thanks to companies like MakerBot and FormLabs, consumer 3-D printing has taken off in a big way. But while everyone dreams of owning a Star Trek replicator, there’s a big piece of tech missing from the equation: a consumer 3-D scanner, capable of cheaply and efficiently digitizing physical objects to be distributed over the Internet and recreated in the home. That’s about to change, however. Eora 3D is a new scanner that uses your smartphone to create 3-D models of anything you put in front of it, while matching the quality of industrial 3-D scanners that cost 100 times as much.

Before the Eora 3D even existed, the guys at Eora 3D had a problem. Mechanical engineers by background, Rahul Koduri, Asfand Khan, and Rich Boers were trying to design a device that could reflect the sun’s rays into a powerful single point, with the intent of generating electricity. So they designed a parabolic dish, and then sent it off to Singapore to be manufactured. When it came back, the dish didn’t work.

“That left two options: either the parabolic dish hadn’t been manufactured properly, or our software was wrong,” says Eora 3D’s head of execution and strategy, Rich Boers. There was only one tool out there that could tell them what had happened: a 3-D scanner. But when Boers and his partners, Asfand Khan and Rahul Koduri, went to try to buy a 3-D scanner, they got sticker shocked: it would cost their tiny startup $20,000 to buy the 3-D scanner they needed to diagnose the problem.

As engineers, Koduri, Khan, and Boers decided to try to cobble a 3-D scanner together, using random parts, their smartphones, and some open-source libraries. The trio were surprised when their Frankenstein prototype produced results pretty close to what a $20,000 3-D scanner were going to do, allowing them to diagnose the problem with the parabolic dish. (Singapore had screwed up.)

“We asked ourselves: what would happen if we tried to design a 3-D scanner properly?” says Khan.

The Eora 3D is the result. Don’t confuse what the Eora 3D does to something like iPad-mounted scanner though. The latter is a low-fi, camera-based scanner, good for augmented reality and motion tracking, but little else. The Eora 3D is a lot more sophisticated.