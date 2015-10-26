What Do You Get When You Mash Up Alfred Hitchcock And Stanley Kubrick?

In an example of some pretty incredible editing, the French creative agency Gump has mashed up scenes from the films of Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick into one extremely satisfying video clip .

The result is every bit as weird and wonderful as you’d guess: a dapper-looking James Stewart–at one point playing L. B. Jefferies from Rear Window, and at another as Scottie from Vertigo–wanders through a dark and surreal world of apes, droogs, space modules, and one very tweaked out Jack Nicholson. By the time Stewart arrives at the occult orgy from Eyes Wide Shut, things have gotten pretty trippy.

See it for yourself in the video below.

[via Sploid]MM