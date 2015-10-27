Is Lego Wrong For Refusing To Sell To Ai Weiwei?

In an October 21 Instagram post , artist Ai Weiwei revealed that Lego refused to sell him a bulk order of bricks for a forthcoming installation at the National Gallery of Victoria , in Melbourne, Australia, on political grounds. The question: are Lego’s motives about “censorship,” as Ai alleges? Are they a cop out from a corporation trying to cover its ass? Or are they about a toy company that just wants to keep its focus squarely on making toys?

“As a company dedicated to delivering great creative play experiences to children, we refrain—on a global level—from actively engaging in or endorsing the use of Lego bricks in projects or contexts of a political agenda,” Lego spokesperson Roar Rude Trangbaek told Co.Design via email. “In cases where we receive requests for donations or support for projects—such as the possibility of purchasing Lego bricks in very large quantities, which is not possible through normal sales channels—where we are made aware that there is a political context, we therefore kindly decline support.”

In the October 21 post, Ai also pointed out that Lego and the Chinese government recently signed a deal to open a $300 million Legoland theme park in Shanghai, implying a connection with his bulk order going unfulfilled. In an October 25 Instagram post, Ai wrote: “Lego’s refusal to sell its product to the artist is an act of censorship and discrimination.”

Trangbaek mentioned that while Lego can refuse to fill bulk orders at its discretion, that it’s not outright banning the sales to any individual or entity.

“We respect any individuals’ right to free creative expression, and we do not censor, prohibit or ban creative use of Lego bricks,” he said. (Co.Design has covered many creative projects that use Lego as a subject or medium.) So someone who wants to use Lego bricks can do so, but they’ll have to buy them like any paying customer.

Ai’s installation will carry a message of free speech. When it comes to using Lego bricks, though, it seems that will come at a price.

“Any individual person can naturally purchase Lego bricks through normal sales channels or get access to Lego bricks in other ways to create their Lego projects if they desire to do so, but as a company, we choose to refrain from actively engaging in these activities—through for example bulk purchase.” Lego declined to comment on the price difference between retail and bulk orders.