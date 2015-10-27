Why Aren’t There More Women Leading Design at Tech Companies?

Why aren’t there more women leading design teams at top tech companies? Of course, there’s the problem of corporate culture generally (and tech culture specifically) that makes the path to leadership disproportionately stressful for women.

I also believe this gap has more to do with the way women are socialized. For example, Carol Dweck’s work at Stanford shows that teachers and parents praise little girls to develop fixed mindsets about their abilities, making it difficult for them to develop urgent optimism (i.e., persistence).

Moreover, girls are way more likely to follow the rules and do their homework, compared to boys. They also feel the pressure to be “perfect” in light of messages from media and the entertainment industry. These very tendencies undermine design leadership, which requires one to act quickly, question constraints, and make a ton of mistakes.

As an attitude that is experimental and embraces mistakes, creative confidence could be the antidote if women and companies embrace it as important. Inspired by this idea, Designer Fund recently facilitated a panel of top women leaders from Dropbox, Asana, and Wealthfront who shared their tips on boosting creative confidence:

Hero Images/Getty Images

The fear of making mistakes (e.g., perfectionism) is what often what prevents women from sharing their opinions and voices in the first place. Kristen Spilman, head of Brand Design at Dropbox assumed their new playful human-like illustration style would definitely not touch the business product. After a lot of testing and listening, however, she realized she was wrong: “It’s always okay to surface vulnerability and say, I was wrong. Let’s ditch [that rule], and see what happens.”