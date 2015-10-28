These Brightly Patterned Textiles Create A Moiré Effect When Layered

For her graduate project Design Academy Eindhoven, fashion designer Anouk van de Sande wanted to create patterns that moved–not just on body but on the actual textile itself. For her Print In Motion collection, she does precisely that by using multiple layers of fabric and colorful patterns to create the visual effect known as moiré.

“I was searching for print that actually changes when you move. I wanted to design to the shape of the body and how it moves, but also think about how a print looks on a human body,” she says. “Could I design a print that’s a mind fuck, that looks like you’re moving when you’re standing still?”

To achieve that, van de Sande created two-layered garments with a top layer made of plastic and an under layer made of an elastic material. “It shapes really nicely to the body because the top layer is wide and has more space to move and the second layer is very slim to the body. The top layer slides over when you move,” creating the effect of animated fabric. After initially trying a garment with pastels, van de Sande learned that it works best when the colors are high contrast, like bright, bold colors or black and white.

“With the prints I was also looking at the influence of color and theatrical effect. At first I wanted to design for artists and bands so that when they’re on stage so you get that that movement and color,” says van de Sande. “If you film the show, the stripes go crazy on camera. It’s also funny to design with lights in mind–red lights make red stripes disappear.”

The Print In Motion collection isn’t yet available for purchase, but you can visit van de Sande’s website to see the entire collection.