A Whiskey Glass That Combines The Best Aspects Of The Snifter And Tumbler In One

When it comes to drinking whiskey in style, there are two common types of glassware: the narrow Glencairn snifter, designed for pushing aromas up toward the nose, and the tumbler, which feels more natural to hold. This leaves whiskey snobs with a choice–you can either enjoy your whiskey nose-down, with a snifter that picks up the complexities of your drink, or you can enjoy it socially, with the more casual tumbler in hand.

Brian Fichtner and Shane Bahng, the co-founders behind the recently launched Norlan Glass, don’t think you should have to choose. Their whiskey glass, now raising funds on Kickstarter, incorporates the aerating aspects of the snifter with the functionality of the tumbler to create one handsome, double-walled whiskey glass.

For the design the glass, Fichtner and Bahng brought in Icelandic designer Sruli Recht, with whom they had previously worked on a foldable laptop stand they kickstarted last year. Recht, inspired by the way that waves crash onto the beach, designed the inside of the glass to be wide enough for the whiskey to splash up against the sides and aerate faster. He worked with a synthetic biologist to design fins inside the glass that bring up different molecules that give the whiskey a fuller flavor. The outer wall gives the glass a fuller shape and heaviness so it sits nicely in your hand.

You don’t have to be a whiskey aficionado to appreciate the level of thought and detail that went in to this design. And at a $45 retail price for a pair ($35 for early bird pledgers), the Norlan Whiskey Glass is pretty affordable as far as whiskey glasses go. (They typically run anywhere from $45-$100).

[via Cool Hunting]MM