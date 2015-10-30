Kama Sutra Architecture, Because Buildings Need Love, Too

The race to build the tallest skyscraper has always had strong, phallic undertones. And Zaha Hadid can design one gorgeous, giant vagina . In response, Archisutra , by illustrator Federico Babina , has penned a project to make mankind’s arm’s race to construct larger and larger private parts look tame. He’s drawn a series of buildings partaking in concrete carnalism. It’s where Kama Sutra and architecture meet.

“Many architectural constructions lean, voluntarily or involuntarily, on metaphoric values and on sexual symbolism,” Babina explains in his project summary. “The semantic, metaphoric, and symbolic meaning of architecture is a constant through the ages regardless of the style and the historical period.”

Now, whether or not you agree with this somewhat Freudian read of architecture’s greatest accomplishments, to Babina, the discussion is not up for debate. His project is meant to surface the “transgression and life hiding under the guise of architecture.” And on top of all that, it’s hilarious in an absolutely juvenile sense, too.MW