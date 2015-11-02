Magnets Make This Flexible Table Lamp Defy Gravity

It’s no wonder that Normann Copenhagen dubbed one of its newest lamps the Acrobat —the light source can balances in myriad ways on its base. Prop it up on one end, cantilever it to the side, angle the bulb up or down. Thanks to the power of magnets, you can adjust it to your liking and it’ll remain stable.

Marc Venot, who studied to be a physicist before becoming a designer, describes the lamp’s metaphor:

An acrobat is someone who can do extraordinary things without losing their balance. It looks like he is going to fall over at any given moment, but he does not. He toys with gravity itself, leaving the observer fascinated and surprised. This is the kind of effect I wanted to create with this lamp.

Illuminated by LEDs, the lamp has an expected lifespan of 27 years and comes in four colors. One caveat to the Acrobat? Just like Magneto has the power to immobilize his enemies with his superpowers, the strong magnets in this design could potentially interfere with electronics, the manufacturer cautions.

Find the Acrobat at normann-copenhagen.com for $410.DB