This Robot Bartender Mines Your Facebook Data To Mix Personality-Based Shooters

What someone orders at a bar says a lot about who they are. Don Draper had his old fashioneds. James Bond had his vodka martinis. Carrie Bradshaw had her cosmos. Buy a few Four Lokos or Jägerbombs and we feel you, bro.

The designers behind Social Shot brought this notion into the 21st century by collecting personal data culled from Facebook and using that to determine someone’s “ideal” drink. “The graphic translation of abstract datasets into something that is not only readable like a diagram but also tangible allows an unusual glimpse at the value and significance of the user’s personal data,” the designers state.

Using an algorithm that analyzes Facebook likes, the designers distill someone’s personality into five main traits: agreeableness, conscientiousness, extroversion, neuroticism, and openness.

Each trait is paired with a drink ingredient and the robot mixes the proportions based on how the person presents themselves online. Because each ingredient is a different color, the shooters become a visual—and hopefully tasty—representation of abstract information.

The designers selected green basil liqueur to symbolize agreeableness; clear vodka represents conscientiousness; yellow lemon juice is extroversion; red grenadine is neuroticism; and blue Curaçao is openness.

“Different factors were crucial in this decision,” designer Simon Frambach says. “First, the beverages had to be brightly colored for contrast and differentiation of the liquids. Then the liquids needed to cover a broad spectrum of density; for example, grenadine, with its high sugar percentage, stays at the bottom, and vodka, being lighter than water, stays at the top. The liquids stay separate if you pour them one by one in a specific order. And eventually we chose ingredients that provided a tasty mixture in most combinations.”

For what it’s worth, two parts conscientiousness, one part extroversion with a dash of agreeableness for good measure sounds like a delightful cocktail.