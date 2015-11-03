The Ultimate Minimalist Table Is Practically Invisible

Accidentally bump against a normal coffee table, and you might get a shin bruise. Do it against South Korean designer Seung Jun Jeong’s Table Chieut, though, and you might sheer your legs right off. It’s a table with a profile as thin as the blade of a knife.

Created out of solid steel, the Table Chieut almost looks like a Korean logogram from the side. It uses three thin, widely splayed legs to keep a heavier steel tabletop balanced, regardless of how much you stack on top.

Truthfully, this probably would only look good in an ultra-modern apartment, but I sort of love it. It looks like a Zoolander joke: “What is this, a table for Flatland?”

As for those of us with less two-dimensional living space? We can opt for Table Chieut’s Swedish-style sister table instead, which trades the Table Chieut’s steel tabletop and legs for white plastic and bamboo.

Check out more of the work from Jeong’s Studio Design Jay here.

JB