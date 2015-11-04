Turn Your Photos Into Coloring Books (And Unleash Your Inner Monet) With This App

For adults, coloring books have been touted, somewhat controversially, as potent stress relievers. Publishers have released some genius print options that appeal to grown-ups—like this one of NYC street scenes—and the developers at Honeycombinatorics have come up with an app called Chromaldry.
Instead of offering preset blank illustrations, the app takes photos from your phone and transforms them into black-and-white line drawings. You then mix palettes (like you would for finger paints) and color in the images. Chromaldry deconstructs the photos into a patchwork of hues—à la impressionist painters like Monet and Bonnard—that you then have to color-match. So snap a landscape, zen out as you color in the lines, and behold the resulting masterpiece. (Or play into your narcissism and paint a self portrait.)
Download the app for iPhone and iPad at Chromaldry for $3.
