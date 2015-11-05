This Innovative Notebook Is Like MagSafe for Moleskines

I’m fussy with my notebooks. I want them to be orderly, chronological compendiums of my ideas, my creative processes, and my life. But all too often, they become disorderly. I’ve been known to throw out good notebooks just because they gradually turned from models of Bullet Journal efficiency into schizophrenic, stream-of-conscious diaries that look like they were plucked right off the shelves of the apartment of Kevin Spacey’s character in Seven.

The Rekonect is a new journal, somewhat similar to a Moleskine in appearance, with one killer feature that promises to make disorderly notebooks a thing of the past: it features a magnetic spine that allows you to pop pages in and out, rearranging them according to your choosing.

It was designed by Charles Goodman, a California based graphic designer who was frustrated by his own inability to keep an orderly notebook. “I came up with the idea while working on another project,” he says. “I noticed I like notebooks, but had a hard time keeping them organized.” He started thinking of a notebook with magnetic pages. At first, the design didn’t seem practical, but after two years spent working on research and development, he says the Rekonect Notebook is finally ready for prime time.

The Rekonect has a hard cover made of faux leather, bound with a magnetic spine that snugly holds a sheath of 60 specially designed sheets inside. Just by applying a little force, you can pull them out of the notebook, then slot them back in again in a different location. Not only does this allow you to keep your notebooks organized even if you constantly find yourself scrawling on whatever page you open to first, but it allows you to replace pages in your notebook as easily as a loose-leaf binder. When you fill up your notebook, just snap some new Rekonect pages in, Magsafe-style. And if you have a pen or pencil with a metal clip, the magnetic spine even functions as a pen holder.

Now on Kickstarter, the Rekonect Notebook is currently available for preorder, starting at just $34 for a notebook and an replacement packet of magnetic pages.