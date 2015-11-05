These Shots Of Seasonal Fruits And Veggies Are Gorgeous Enough To Make You Go Vegan

Food writers and chefs have long extolled the virtues of eating seasonally and locally. (Just ask Mark Bittman, who recently joined the vegan boxed meal startup Purple Carrot .) Artists Henry Hargreaves and Caitlin Levin have taken this notion and transformed it into a stunning, kaleidoscopic series of fruits and vegetables harvested at their peak.

The images, one for every month, feature produce that’s in season for that time period. For example, radicchio and turnips for January, fingerling potatoes and carrots in April, and figs and plums in July. Hargreaves and Levin traveled to farmers markets across New York City and Long Island looking for fruits and vegetables, cut them up, arranged them like scientific specimens, and scanned them to produce the shots.

“We hope that people can really get a better understanding of seasonality and see that contrary to what’s in supermarkets,” Hargreaves says. “Produce has seasons and not everything is available year-round. We also wanted to present items people are familiar with in a unique and memorable way.”

The duo has a knack for presenting comestibles in a comely manner—case in point, their Food Maps series mapping foods from around the world in cartographic form—and these images are gorgeous enough to hang on the wall as a reminder of what to look for at the market.

“As in most of what we do we wanted to take something rather ordinary and turn it into something very beautiful,” Hargreaves says. “They are all stunning for different reasons, but the carrots in May really became something extraordinary.”

I’m personally looking forward to pomegranates and persimmons, which happen to be coming into season shortly.DB