Mix Smoothies To Match Pantone Colors

Pantone Smoothies is a new Tumblr that matches smoothie recipes with their Pantone color. Avocado smoothie? That’s a Pantone 5787. Blueberry smoothie? A Pantone 644. Strawberries, raspberries, and beets? A Pantone 200U.

The site was created by Hedwig A. Kushner, with pics by Michael Kushner, who describe it as a “delicious color experiment.”

“I make a lot of smoothies and noticed it kinda works like mixing paint,” Kushner writes. “Add a strawberry, get a hot-pink hue, add some spinach and get a subtle green. Pantone Smoothies is an artsy little project seeking an answer to the question: Is it possible to create tasty smoothies in any Pantone color?”

Apparently so. Kushner says her process is fairly simple. She starts by buying colored paper from a local art store, matching it to a Pantone swatch, and then experimenting with smoothie recipes until she matches it.

I wonder if she takes requests. I’m curious what would be required to make a smoothie based upon Pantone 18-438, the company’s previous color of the year. Wine and raw liver?

JB