Your Toolbox Is Hopelessly Inadequate Without Fiskars’s Reengineered Hammer and Machete

“We have a saying here that even the simplest things can be made better or smarter,” says Steve Stokes, a design engineer at Fiskars. The Finnish company, which dates from 1649, was a pioneer of user-friendly design and is best known for its ergonomic scissors and small tools. Its latest products take that high-performance approach to two unexpected products: gardening blades and hammers.

It’s Hammer Time

The engineers at Fiskars aim to identify problems that people encounter in their daily lives and come up with a design-oriented solution. Striking tools—hammers, clubs, picks, and mauls—were one category that Stokes’s team thought was overdue for an overhaul. The repetitive stress from using these tools had negative effects. According to Fiskars, 62% of tradespeople have experienced vibration related injuries.

“People have been trying to make a better hammer since the caveman era,” he says. “With tools, finding the problems is the easy part. If you talk to a guy that’s swinging a hammer for 20 years, he’ll say his hands hurt. Why is that? Manufacturers will claim they have anti-vibration technology, but there’s little in the form of technology and little proof. The best thing people have done is to make the grip soft. Our approach was to take a deeper dive into how we could protect the user more effectively from this real source of danger.”

Stokes and his team spent two-and-a-half years researching and developing the line. It involved outfitting hammers with accelerometers to graph the speed and force someone applies with each swing. They also recorded images of the swings to better understand the natural motion a person uses. Then they created a robotic pendulum arm to reduce the variables in the study as they further researched how vibrations travel through a hammer. This all informed what Fiskars calls the IsoCore Shock Control System.

The engineering “secret” is an elastomeric sleeve that separates the head from the handle. “You don’t notice this when you’re handling the hammer, but when you swing it, the sleeve absorbs vibrations,” Stokes says. The clawhammers—what you probably have around your house—are made from steel. They feature a distinctive profile that’s a little different than you’d expect. Part of the head is hollowed out and so is the spot beneath it. This helps the design perform better and look different while doing so. Fiskars claims that the clawhammers—which come in 13.5″ and 15.5″ lengths and 16-, 20-, and 22-ounce weights—transfer four times less shock than traditional wood handles.

“We wanted to do something that’s visually iconic—that was one reason,” Stokes says. “Creating an I-beam makes it very strong in all directions and maintains balance while looking different.” The longer tools feature reinforced fiberglass handles, which are robust and strong for their relative weight and transfer two times less vibration than comparable, conventional tools.

The handles on all of the new striking tools are cushy, thermoplastic rubber punctuated with dimples of various sizes to help with grip. “We’re really focused here on ergonomics and shaping the tools in a way that feels good in your hand so you don’t get blisters and pain points,” Stokes says.