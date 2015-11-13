How The New Republic’s Redesign Is Chasing Millennials

One hundred and one years old this month, The New Republic is probably America’s oldest liberal political magazine. But its readers are younger than ever. While the vast majority of The New Republic’s print readers have been historically over 55, 60% of TNR‘s online audience is between the ages of 18 and 44, and more than half of them visit the site exclusively on smartphones.

Now, TNR is launching a major redesign. Spare, fast, and mobile-first, it is the website’s first major redo since Chris Hughes, the co-founder of Facebook, purchased a majority share in the company in 2012, with the aim of transforming the old magazine into a vertically integrated digital media company, a move which saw 10 long-time writers quit in protest.

Given the magazine’s demographic shift, it’s no surprise that TNR is chasing millennials with this update. “We’ve historically appealed to a pretty traditional demographic, but we’re now making a concerted effort to reach out to a much younger and diverse group of people: insurgent thinkers who are suspicious of the status quo, and care about the way the world works,” Hughes says. “And the data says those people are more likely to read our site on mobile phones.” But will the new redesign reach them?

Putting Content Front And Center

The old design was fine–pretty typical of politics sites, complete with sidebars, banner ads, and a homepage that was just a grid of stories. That’s all gone with the new design. There are no sidebars and almost no ads. There aren’t even really any navigation elements: they’ve all been hidden away in a hamburger menu. (More on that in a second.) Regardless of what device you’re reading TNR on, pretty much the only thing you see is content. “Whether the story is a long-form reported piece, or a post about Jeb Bush and his Vines, the goal was to put the content front and center,” says editor-in-chief Gabriel Snyder, who helped drive the internal redesign.

The old site was also slow. The new site is much faster. Even on slow connections, the new site opens in just a few seconds. That’s important, because on mobile, the longer a page takes to load, the more likely a reader is to move on and not come back. Part of the speed bump comes from abandoning Drupal, TNR’s previous content management system, with something custom. “Mobile page article on Drupal was in the realm of 30 seconds,” says Elliott Pierce, chief product officer who oversaw the nuts-and-bolts of the redesign. “No one waits that long for content in this day and age.”

Fresh Type