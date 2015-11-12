Manage Your Public Persona With Google’s New “About Me” Tool

Your birthday. Your email. Your photos. Your work history. We’ve all been oversharing this data online for a decade now, glossing over Terms & Conditions while losing track of who can see what.

Now, Google has released a tool to help called About Me. It’s a landing page that contains a list of your most basic privacy settings from Google products like Drive, Photos, and Google+, answering some of the biggest questions you may have about your identity. Things like your date of birth, gender, and education are listed with a clear public, private, or Circles (that’s Google’s version of Facebook friends) icon. And if you don’t like the setting, you just tap the label and change it instantly.

It’s worth noting that there’s a whole lot that you can’t do in About Me. If you want to dive deeper into Google’s highly specific privacy settings–like whether Google saves your YouTube viewing history and who can see your +1 votes on various content–you’ll need to open Google’s existing Privacy Checkup tool. And if you want to get into Google’s ad targeting, that’s yet another page you’ll need to go into and fix.

That said, there may be a method to the madness. Google seems to be setting up a system where you start with your casual About Me and, via links at the bottom of each page, ultimately end up at ad customization. Google is allowing users to dip their toes into the creep factor before jumping in neck-deep.

