Infographic: The Color Wheel Of Book And Movie Titles

Dorothy, the British makers of all things infographic , are back with a couple of new prints that explore the vast spectrum of color mentioned in book and film titles.

The first print, The Colour of Books, shows the spine of more than 300 books, color-coded in a pinwheel against a gold background. The conceit is that all these books have colors in the titles: Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield, The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck, Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy, A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess, and so on. You’ll also find Fifty Shades Of Grey by E.L. James on the wheel, even though “no one in the studio is actually admitting to having read it,” quips Dorothy.

The Colour of Cinema poster takes a similar approach to Technicolor movie titles. Featuring over 400 films with a color in their title, it includes Black Swan, Silver Linings Playbook, The Man With A Golden Arm, Moulin Rouge, Pretty in Pink, and more.

Dorothy makes other Colour Wheels, exploring the chromatic spectrum of music and song titles. All are available for $45 per print from Dorothy’s shop here.JB