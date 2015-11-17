Gorgeous Wooden Toys Unleash Kids’ Inner Astronaut

Kids love playing astronaut, but most space toys are made of cheap plastic that winds up in landfill. Here to offer an alternative is Cosmos, a kit of wood parts that lets kids design and build their own galactic vessel.

The 28 wood blocks, created by New York-based Huzi, are milled into abstract, geometric shapes, and magnetic connections make the blocks as easy as Lego bricks to assemble and take apart. Kids can configure the blocks to create rockets, satellites, shuttles, landers, or whatever else they please.

“No blinking lights. No complicated electronics. No forgettable plastic toys that end up in garbage dumps. Instead, we set out with the ambition to create toys loaded with meaning like imagination and simplicity,” Huzi says on its Kickstarter campaign.

So if you want to get your children (or niece or nephew) interested in STEM, start them out by building spacecraft when they’re young–and they’ll be heading to infinity and beyond in no time. The full Odyssey set runs $150 and shipping is expected by June 2016.DB