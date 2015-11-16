Where ISIS Attacks

ISIS has marched across the Middle East and North Africa, recruiting fighters in what has seemed a frightening, if largely contained, threat. But a new set of visualizations on the New York Times suggests that things might have changed with last week’s Paris attacks. If ISIS is indeed responsible as it has claimed, it’s the first time the organization has launched an organized attack outside of its normal provinces.

See the full infographic here

Taking a closer look at the map, you see that, yes, ISIS supporters have been arrested in the U.S. and Europe (those are the black outlined circles), and a few lone wolves inspired by ISIS have launched attacks in the terrorist group’s name (those are the red outlined circles), but Paris is the first solid red dot outside of ISIS’s normal jurisdiction. Paris wasn’t the act of one sympathizer running at some police officers with a hatchet; it was a carefully choreographed group attack that snuck into one of the most protected countries on the globe.MW